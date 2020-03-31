UPDATE (Tuesday, March 31 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/31/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 3,817 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 3,817 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 547 17
Dougherty 455 18
Dekalb 325 3
Cobb 272 11
Gwinnett 233 2
Bartow 129 2
Carroll 122 1
Clayton 96 3
Lee 85 6
Henry 76 2
Cherokee 74 2
Hall 65 0
Clarke 50 5
Douglas 48 1
Fayette 44 4
Forsyth 43 1
Coweta 40 2
Richmond 40 0
Terrell 39 2
Rockdale 34 2
Floyd 33 2
Sumter 32 2
Mitchell 31 1
Newton 29 0
Worth 29 1
Paulding 28 0
Houston 27 2
Early 26 1
Chatham 25 2
Columbia 23 0
Lowndes 21 1
Bibb 20 0
Muscogee 19 0
Tift 19 0
Barrow 18 2
Glynn 17 0
Gordon 16 1
Polk 15 0
Troup 15 1
Colquitt 14 0
Crisp 14 0
Oconee 14 0
Laurens 13 0
Spalding 13 0
Coffee 11 0
Dawson 10 0
Whitfield 10 1
Ware 9 0
Burke 8 0
Calhoun 8 0
Lumpkin 8 0
Seminole 8 0
Thomas 8 0
Bryan 7 0
Decatur 7 0
Greene 7 0
Jackson 7 0
Peach 7 1
Butts 6 0
Dooly 6 0
Meriwether 6 0
Miller 6 0
Pickens 6 1
Walton 6 0
Liberty 5 0
Randolph 5 0
Schley 5 0
Upson 5 0
Baker 4 1
Baldwin 4 1
Camden 4 0
Clay 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Fannin 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Haralson 4 0
Harris 4 0
Hart 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Monroe 4 0
Murray 4 0
Stephens 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Jones 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Pierce 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Toombs 3 0
Turner 3 0
Warren 3 0
White 3 0
Appling 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Dodge 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Washington 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bacon 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Chambers 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Grady 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jeff Davis 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Screven 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 159 1
*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   818 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   108 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

