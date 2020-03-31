UPDATE (Tuesday, March 31 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/31/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 3,817 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 3,817 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 547 17 Dougherty 455 18 Dekalb 325 3 Cobb 272 11 Gwinnett 233 2 Bartow 129 2 Carroll 122 1 Clayton 96 3 Lee 85 6 Henry 76 2 Cherokee 74 2 Hall 65 0 Clarke 50 5 Douglas 48 1 Fayette 44 4 Forsyth 43 1 Coweta 40 2 Richmond 40 0 Terrell 39 2 Rockdale 34 2 Floyd 33 2 Sumter 32 2 Mitchell 31 1 Newton 29 0 Worth 29 1 Paulding 28 0 Houston 27 2 Early 26 1 Chatham 25 2 Columbia 23 0 Lowndes 21 1 Bibb 20 0 Muscogee 19 0 Tift 19 0 Barrow 18 2 Glynn 17 0 Gordon 16 1 Polk 15 0 Troup 15 1 Colquitt 14 0 Crisp 14 0 Oconee 14 0 Laurens 13 0 Spalding 13 0 Coffee 11 0 Dawson 10 0 Whitfield 10 1 Ware 9 0 Burke 8 0 Calhoun 8 0 Lumpkin 8 0 Seminole 8 0 Thomas 8 0 Bryan 7 0 Decatur 7 0 Greene 7 0 Jackson 7 0 Peach 7 1 Butts 6 0 Dooly 6 0 Meriwether 6 0 Miller 6 0 Pickens 6 1 Walton 6 0 Liberty 5 0 Randolph 5 0 Schley 5 0 Upson 5 0 Baker 4 1 Baldwin 4 1 Camden 4 0 Clay 4 0 Effingham 4 0 Fannin 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Haralson 4 0 Harris 4 0 Hart 4 0 Lincoln 4 0 Monroe 4 0 Murray 4 0 Stephens 4 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Catoosa 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Jones 3 0 Lamar 3 0 Madison 3 1 Mcduffie 3 0 Pierce 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Toombs 3 0 Turner 3 0 Warren 3 0 White 3 0 Appling 2 0 Brooks 2 0 Bulloch 2 0 Dodge 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Washington 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Bacon 1 0 Berrien 1 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Chambers 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Grady 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jeff Davis 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 0 Screven 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 159 1

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



818 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



108 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

