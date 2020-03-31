UPDATE (Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/31/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 4.117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 4,117 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 599 18 Dougherty 466 26 Dekalb 360 4 Cobb 287 13 Gwinnett 242 2 Bartow 137 3 Carroll 123 1 Clayton 112 3 Lee 90 7 Henry 86 2 Cherokee 78 3 Hall 67 0 Clarke 51 5 Douglas 51 1 Floyd 50 2 Fayette 48 4 Forsyth 47 1 Rockdale 45 2 Coweta 41 2 Richmond 40 0 Terrell 40 2 Sumter 35 2 Mitchell 34 1 Chatham 32 2 Early 32 1 Newton 31 0 Paulding 31 0 Houston 30 3 Worth 28 1 Columbia 24 0 Lowndes 23 1 Bibb 20 0 Colquitt 20 1 Tift 20 0 Barrow 19 2 Muscogee 19 0 Troup 18 1 Glynn 17 0 Crisp 16 0 Gordon 16 1 Oconee 16 0 Polk 15 0 Spalding 15 0 Laurens 13 0 Coffee 11 0 Dawson 10 0 Thomas 10 0 Ware 10 0 Whitfield 10 1 Calhoun 9 0 Walton 9 0 Burke 8 0 Butts 8 0 Decatur 8 0 Dooly 8 0 Jackson 8 0 Bryan 7 0 Greene 7 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Peach 7 1 Pickens 7 1 Meriwether 6 0 Seminole 6 0 Bacon 5 0 Baldwin 5 1 Clay 5 0 Effingham 5 0 Haralson 5 0 Liberty 5 0 Monroe 5 0 Murray 5 0 Randolph 5 0 Upson 5 0 Baker 4 1 Camden 4 0 Catoosa 4 0 Fannin 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Hart 4 0 Lincoln 4 0 Miller 4 0 Schley 4 0 Stephens 4 0 Turner 4 0 Washington 4 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Harris 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Jones 3 0 Lamar 3 0 Madison 3 1 Mcduffie 3 0 Pierce 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Toombs 3 0 Warren 3 0 White 3 0 Brooks 2 0 Bulloch 2 0 Dodge 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Appling 1 0 Berrien 1 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Grady 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 0 Screven 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Walker 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 183 1

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



885 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



125 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

