UPDATE (Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/31/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 4.117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 4,117 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 599 18
Dougherty 466 26
Dekalb 360 4
Cobb 287 13
Gwinnett 242 2
Bartow 137 3
Carroll 123 1
Clayton 112 3
Lee 90 7
Henry 86 2
Cherokee 78 3
Hall 67 0
Clarke 51 5
Douglas 51 1
Floyd 50 2
Fayette 48 4
Forsyth 47 1
Rockdale 45 2
Coweta 41 2
Richmond 40 0
Terrell 40 2
Sumter 35 2
Mitchell 34 1
Chatham 32 2
Early 32 1
Newton 31 0
Paulding 31 0
Houston 30 3
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 23 1
Bibb 20 0
Colquitt 20 1
Tift 20 0
Barrow 19 2
Muscogee 19 0
Troup 18 1
Glynn 17 0
Crisp 16 0
Gordon 16 1
Oconee 16 0
Polk 15 0
Spalding 15 0
Laurens 13 0
Coffee 11 0
Dawson 10 0
Thomas 10 0
Ware 10 0
Whitfield 10 1
Calhoun 9 0
Walton 9 0
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Dooly 8 0
Jackson 8 0
Bryan 7 0
Greene 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Meriwether 6 0
Seminole 6 0
Bacon 5 0
Baldwin 5 1
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Haralson 5 0
Liberty 5 0
Monroe 5 0
Murray 5 0
Randolph 5 0
Upson 5 0
Baker 4 1
Camden 4 0
Catoosa 4 0
Fannin 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Hart 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Schley 4 0
Stephens 4 0
Turner 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Harris 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Jones 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Pierce 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Toombs 3 0
Warren 3 0
White 3 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Dodge 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Appling 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Grady 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Screven 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Walker 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 183 1
*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   885 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   125 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

