UPDATE (Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/31/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 4.117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 4,117 total
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|599
|18
|Dougherty
|466
|26
|Dekalb
|360
|4
|Cobb
|287
|13
|Gwinnett
|242
|2
|Bartow
|137
|3
|Carroll
|123
|1
|Clayton
|112
|3
|Lee
|90
|7
|Henry
|86
|2
|Cherokee
|78
|3
|Hall
|67
|0
|Clarke
|51
|5
|Douglas
|51
|1
|Floyd
|50
|2
|Fayette
|48
|4
|Forsyth
|47
|1
|Rockdale
|45
|2
|Coweta
|41
|2
|Richmond
|40
|0
|Terrell
|40
|2
|Sumter
|35
|2
|Mitchell
|34
|1
|Chatham
|32
|2
|Early
|32
|1
|Newton
|31
|0
|Paulding
|31
|0
|Houston
|30
|3
|Worth
|28
|1
|Columbia
|24
|0
|Lowndes
|23
|1
|Bibb
|20
|0
|Colquitt
|20
|1
|Tift
|20
|0
|Barrow
|19
|2
|Muscogee
|19
|0
|Troup
|18
|1
|Glynn
|17
|0
|Crisp
|16
|0
|Gordon
|16
|1
|Oconee
|16
|0
|Polk
|15
|0
|Spalding
|15
|0
|Laurens
|13
|0
|Coffee
|11
|0
|Dawson
|10
|0
|Thomas
|10
|0
|Ware
|10
|0
|Whitfield
|10
|1
|Calhoun
|9
|0
|Walton
|9
|0
|Burke
|8
|0
|Butts
|8
|0
|Decatur
|8
|0
|Dooly
|8
|0
|Jackson
|8
|0
|Bryan
|7
|0
|Greene
|7
|0
|Lumpkin
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Pickens
|7
|1
|Meriwether
|6
|0
|Seminole
|6
|0
|Bacon
|5
|0
|Baldwin
|5
|1
|Clay
|5
|0
|Effingham
|5
|0
|Haralson
|5
|0
|Liberty
|5
|0
|Monroe
|5
|0
|Murray
|5
|0
|Randolph
|5
|0
|Upson
|5
|0
|Baker
|4
|1
|Camden
|4
|0
|Catoosa
|4
|0
|Fannin
|4
|0
|Franklin
|4
|0
|Hart
|4
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Miller
|4
|0
|Schley
|4
|0
|Stephens
|4
|0
|Turner
|4
|0
|Washington
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Harris
|3
|0
|Irwin
|3
|0
|Jones
|3
|0
|Lamar
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|1
|Mcduffie
|3
|0
|Pierce
|3
|0
|Pulaski
|3
|0
|Toombs
|3
|0
|Warren
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Brooks
|2
|0
|Bulloch
|2
|0
|Dodge
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Macon
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Appling
|1
|0
|Berrien
|1
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Chattahoochee
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Grady
|1
|0
|Heard
|1
|1
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|0
|Screven
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Walker
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|1
|0
|Unknown
|183
|1
*Based on patient’s county of residence
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 885 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 125 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.