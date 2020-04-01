After a cool day across Middle Georgia we will be seeing a downright chilly evening and morning on Thursday.

Dry air and clear skies will allow our overnight temperatures to drop to the low 40’s by Thursday morning. It should be noted that normal lows for this time of year are around 46 degrees.

The dry air, however, will also allow us to warm quickly through the morning and afternoon. High temps will top out in the low 70’s with plenty of sunshine.



Not much changes through the rest of the week as far as rain chances, but we will see a pretty quick warm up. High temps jump back to the upper 70’s and low 80’s through the weekend ahead of our next systems.

After a quiet period of weather through the weekend, spring starts to really kick back up and we will see storms becoming likely to start next week.

This is obviously too early to say for certain, but we could see a few rounds of severe storms with these systems. Something to keep an eye on heading into next week. Until then though, enjoy the nice weather (while social distancing of course).