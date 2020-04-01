American Red Cross hosts blood drive, offers chance to get $5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The American Red Cross will hold blood drives in both Dodge and Bleckley counties on Friday.
According to the American Red Cross, donors could receive a $5 Amazon gift card in April for blood donations. However, the organization says restrictions apply.
The American Red Cross welcomes walk-ins. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org. The website also has information about blood drive cancellations.
Blood Drive Information:
Cochran Community Blood Drive
- Bleckley County Extension Office
- 165 E. Peacock St, Cochran, GA 31014
- Friday, April, 2020
- 1pm – 6pm
Dodge County Chamber
- Terry L Coleman Center
- 1646 College St, Eastman, GA 30123
- Friday, April 3, 2020
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
If you have any questions contact Tammy Bearden at 478.283.5273.