American Red Cross hosts blood drive, offers chance to get $5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The American Red Cross will hold blood drives in both Dodge and Bleckley counties on Friday.

According to the American Red Cross, donors could receive a $5 Amazon gift card in April for blood donations. However, the organization says restrictions apply.

The American Red Cross welcomes walk-ins. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org. The website also has information about blood drive cancellations.

Blood Drive Information:

Cochran Community Blood Drive

Bleckley County Extension Office

165 E. Peacock St, Cochran, GA 31014

Friday, April, 2020

1pm – 6pm

Dodge County Chamber

Terry L Coleman Center

1646 College St, Eastman, GA 30123

Friday, April 3, 2020

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have any questions contact Tammy Bearden at 478.283.5273.