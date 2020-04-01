Bike Walk Macon conducts virtual tours around city

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bike Walk Macon will be giving virtual bike-walk tours around the city for the next two weeks.

The company plans to conduct virtual walks and bike rides — hosted by volunteer tour guides — to promote outside activity while social distancing.

How “Virtual Bike Walk Macon” works

A different tour will stream on the Bike Macon Facebook page daily, helping viewers see the beauty within the city.

Each tour guide will visit a different Macon landmark, including places such as Tattnall Square Park and Rose Hill Cemetery.

Organizers call this a great opportunity to encourage residents to get out and get fresh air.

Wednesday’s tour highlights downtown Macon businesses. It is also interactive, allowing viewers to give the tour guide fun challenges in real-time.

“Today is the first day that we are making it very interactive,” said Koryn Young, the engagement coordinator for Bike Walk Macon. “So Kaylee will be going to businesses that are open downtown and businesses that are working safely within the COVID19 perimeters of the CDC. It’s April Fool’s Day so give her a fool’s request and she’ll do it. She’ll dance on a fountain, she’ll do a cartwheel, she’ll sing a song. She’ll pretty much do whatever you’ll like in the conference of that.”

Event information

The virtual tours continue for the rest of the week, with each tour ranging between 30 to 45 minutes. Wednesday’s tour begins at 5:30 p.m. on the Bike Walk Macon Facebook page.