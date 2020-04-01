Kemp issuing shelter-in-place order, public schools closed rest of semester

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia governor Brian Kemp said Wednesday he will sign a statewide shelter-in-place executive order Thursday.

Kemp, who said the decision came following a dramatic change in COVID-19 case data and modeling in the last 48 hours, said the order will be in effect Friday, April 3 through Monday, April 13.

“The CDC has announced that individuals can be infected and begin to spread coronavirus earlier than previously thought–even if they have no symptoms,” Kemp said. “From a public health standpoint, this is a revelation and a game changer.”

Kemp said he understands people still have to eat and take trips to pharmacies and used Georgia-based companies making protective personal equipment as an example when talking about possible exemptions.

“These are hard things to figure out,” he said. “Just like a packaging company: if you make the medical supplies, somebody’s got to make the packaging that it goes in to keep it sanitized on the way to the health care facility.”

Kemp said more details would be announced Thursday.

The governor also said he is signing an executive order closing K-12 public schools for the rest of the school year. He had previously closed schools through Friday, April 24.

“I want to stress that online learning will continue,” he said.

Stay with 41NBC for updates.