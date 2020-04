ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia governor Brian Kemp said Wednesday he will sign a statewide stay-in-place executive order Thursday.

The order will be in effect Friday through Monday, April 13.

- Advertisement -

Kemp said more details would be announced Thursday.

Kemp also mentioned he is signing an executive order closing K-12 public schools for the rest of the school year.

“I want to stress that online learning will still continue,” he said.

Stay with 41NBC for updates.