Central High School’s Micah Womack Jr., Jalik Thomas get new offers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central High School’s Micah Womack Jr. and Jalik Thomas have gotten new offers to play football at the college level.

Micah is a two-sport athlete. The senior played both basketball and football for Central, but wants to play football in college.

He received an offer to play football at Columbus State University. It’s one of 10 offers for the linebacker.

Micah has gotten other offers from schools such as LaGrange College and Culver-Stockton College.

Here’s Micah on how Columbus State fits his playing style:

MICAH WOMACK JR.

“I feel like the defense they run allows me to be myself. It allows me to help me give my all to them, while being the best teammate on and off the field.”

The 2019 season was Micah’s first time playing high school football. He says anything can be achieved if you’re willing to put in the work.

“The way I look at it, I feel like if you put your mind to it and you put in the work for it, anything can be granted to you. It’s a blessing that I have all of the opportunities to play college football and I just feel like with the proper dedication, anything can be accomplished.”

Junior quarterback Jalik Thomas is another prospect with great potential. He threw for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in eight games.

His latest offer is from Mercer University. He’s also gotten offers from Western Carolina, Georgia Southern and Army West Point.