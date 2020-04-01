Central’s Da’Aliyah Johnson headed to Savannah State University on track and field scholarship

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central High School senior Da’Aliyah Johnson plays basketball and runs track and field. However, her true passion is on the track.

Johnson works hard and she’s focused on reaching greatness. Extremely committed to her craft, she is the true definition of a student-athlete.

Johnson’s hard work has officially paid off. She recently signed a scholarship to compete in track and field at Savannah State University.

She says she signed with the school because of the coach.

Da’Aliyah Johnson speaks

“He seemed like a very goal-driven coach. And, I know that he’s willing to make me work harder and become a better person, as well as a better athlete. And I’m really up for the challenge.”

Like many seniors around the country, her season in track and field has been cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Here’s how she feels about it.

“I just felt like I couldn’t do what I really wanted to do, and accomplish what I want to accomplish, being a senior. And just proving myself that I can do it. And, I just, I just … it hurts because knowing by season is just probably going to be over with.”