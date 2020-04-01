See how well your county is social distancing

By
Chip Matthews
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – How would you grade your ability to social distance? How about your county as a whole?

The team of data scientists and doctors at Unacast created a social distancing scorecard state by state and county by county by using cell phone data.

Unacast determined a person’s average time spent at home, changes in average distance traveled and other factors, they say relates to social distancing.

The scoreboard assigns a letter grade of A through F.

Unacast gave Georgia a C in social distancing, reporting a 20-30% decrease in average distance traveled.

Middle Georgia’s Scoreboard

  • BIBB: C-
  • HOUSTON: D
  • PEACH: C-
  • MONROE: D-
  • TWIGGS: D-
  • JONES: D-
  • CRAWFORD: F
  • BALDWIN: C
  • TAYLOR: F
  • MACON: F
  • DOOLY: F
  • PULASKI: D-
  • WILCOX: D
  • BLECKLEY: D-
  • DODGE: D-
  • TELFAIR: F
  • WHEELER: D
  • TREUTLEN: D
  • LAURENS: F
  • JOHNSON: D
  • WILKINSON: D
  • WASHINGTON: D-
  • HANCOCK: F

The scoreboard updates periodically, so check back to see the full Social Distancing Scoreboard, click here.