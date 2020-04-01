See how well your county is social distancing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – How would you grade your ability to social distance? How about your county as a whole?
The team of data scientists and doctors at Unacast created a social distancing scorecard state by state and county by county by using cell phone data.
- Advertisement -
Unacast determined a person’s average time spent at home, changes in average distance traveled and other factors, they say relates to social distancing.
The scoreboard assigns a letter grade of A through F.
Unacast gave Georgia a C in social distancing, reporting a 20-30% decrease in average distance traveled.
Middle Georgia’s Scoreboard
- BIBB: C-
- HOUSTON: D
- PEACH: C-
- MONROE: D-
- TWIGGS: D-
- JONES: D-
- CRAWFORD: F
- BALDWIN: C
- TAYLOR: F
- MACON: F
- DOOLY: F
- PULASKI: D-
- WILCOX: D
- BLECKLEY: D-
- DODGE: D-
- TELFAIR: F
- WHEELER: D
- TREUTLEN: D
- LAURENS: F
- JOHNSON: D
- WILKINSON: D
- WASHINGTON: D-
- HANCOCK: F
The scoreboard updates periodically, so check back to see the full Social Distancing Scoreboard, click here.