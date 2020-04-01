See how well your county is social distancing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – How would you grade your ability to social distance? How about your county as a whole?

The team of data scientists and doctors at Unacast created a social distancing scorecard state by state and county by county by using cell phone data.

Unacast determined a person’s average time spent at home, changes in average distance traveled and other factors, they say relates to social distancing.

The scoreboard assigns a letter grade of A through F.

Unacast gave Georgia a C in social distancing, reporting a 20-30% decrease in average distance traveled.

Middle Georgia’s Scoreboard

BIBB: C-

HOUSTON: D

PEACH: C-

MONROE: D-

TWIGGS: D-

JONES: D-

CRAWFORD: F

BALDWIN: C

TAYLOR: F

MACON: F

DOOLY: F

PULASKI: D-

WILCOX: D

BLECKLEY: D-

DODGE: D-

TELFAIR: F

WHEELER: D

TREUTLEN: D

LAURENS: F

JOHNSON: D

WILKINSON: D

WASHINGTON: D-

HANCOCK: F

The scoreboard updates periodically, so check back to see the full Social Distancing Scoreboard, click here.