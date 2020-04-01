Gov. Kemp will hold COVID-19 briefing from State Capitol

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will hold a briefing on COVID-19 from the Georgia State Capitol at 4 pm today.

Also in attendance, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden.

The briefing will air on Governor Kemp’s Facebook page and Georgia Public Broadcast’s website.

Links:

https://www.facebook.com/GovKemp

https://www.gpb.org/coronavirus