Georgia Power offers tips, resources to manage ‘stay-at-home’ energy use

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Middle Georgia residents spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Power encourages customers to minimize the impact of increased energy use on electric bills using the multitude of efficiency resources and tips.

Energy-saving tips, according to Georgia Power

Set the thermostat for the season

Set thermostats to 78 degrees during warm weather months. With each degree higher you set your thermostat, you can see a three to four percent decrease in energy use. You can also use fans to help you feel cooler, even with a higher thermostat setting.

Phase-out phantom energy loss

- Advertisement -

To avoid phantom energy loss, unplug devices when not in use. You can also use a smart power strip, and turn off the strip when devices are not in use.

Choose wisely with appliances

Avoid using appliances that produce heat during the hottest times of the day. Also, avoid frequent opening of refrigerators and freezers. Consider using your outdoor grill to help save additional energy.

Feel the flow; free your filters

Clean or change air conditioning filters each month. A dirty filter can make your equipment work harder, resulting in higher bills. Make sure furniture, curtains, rugs, and other items do not block vents and return air registers.

Follow on and off advice

Related Article: Monroe County commissioners developing plans for water line system for Juliette

Turn off TVs, computers and other electronic devices when not in use. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.

Save with LEDs

Save energy and money by changing a standard light bulb in your home to an ENERGY STAR-qualified LED bulb. LEDs use 90% less energy than standard bulbs and can last up to 15 times longer. Visit Georgia Power Marketplace for instant savings on LED lighting, and have them delivered directly to your home.

In March, Georgia Power announced they will temporarily suspend residential disconnections for 30 days and will reevaluate the decision and time frame as the situation develops.

The company encourages all customers to continue making payments to avoid large balance due amounts when the suspension ends.

Assistance programs

Georgia Power partners with nonprofits, community, and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need. Programs include:

Georgia Power’s Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.