Houston County School district confirms COVID-19 case

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District says a school nutrition program administrator has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said in a news release Wednesday night that it was notified Wednesday.

“This employee has not been at work within the last week,” the release said. “All individuals who had contact with this employee have been notified and are following appropriate procedures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

The district says further information about the health of the employee cannot be shared “as required by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.”

The district’s feeding sites will undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting prior to employees returning to prepare and distribute meals on Friday, April 3.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information about COVID-19. Click here to see the Georgia Department of Public Health’s guidance.. DPH also has a COVID-19 hotline: (844) 442-2681.