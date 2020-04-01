Jones County’s Jada Morgan named ‘Co-Freshman of the Year’

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County shooting guard Jada Morgan may be a freshman, but she doesn’t play like one.

In her freshman year, Morgan averaged 15.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

- Advertisement -

She’s been named to the All-Middle Georgia third team, as well as Co-Freshman of the Year in 5A by HypeSouth Media.

Also, she made the All-Region first team and the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State team.

Here’s Morgan on being named Co-Freshman of the Year.

Jada Morgan — The Freshman

“It meant a lot to me. I didn’t know at first that I got it, and I wasn’t there to receive the award, but I was kind of shocked that I got it.”

With Morgan being just a freshman, she obviously has a bright future ahead of her. She also spoke about her goals moving forward.

“I plan on being a leader. I plan on getting a good scholarship, and more accomplishments on the way.”

Morgan also says she plans on winning a state title, too.