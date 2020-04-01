The Macon Bacon’s Alex Canty talks upcoming season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon Bacon’s home-opener against the Lexington County Blowfish is on Friday, May 29th. Although there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, they expect to start the season on time.

The Bacon finished the 2019 season with a 29-21 record. They finished second in their division behind the Savannah Bananas, and fourth overall in the Coastal Plain League.

The Bacon made it all the way to the championship game, but lost in a best-of-three to the Morehead City Marlins. The team is expecting another special year this season, but this time, they plan on bringing home a championship.

Second baseman Alex Canty, talked about the upcoming season:

ALEX CANTY

“Obviously, with the NCAA giving us our eligibility back, I think it’s just going to make the summer way more competitive. I think the draft is getting pushed back a little bit too, which allows for some studs to come out this summer too, and get some more playing time out there. So, we’re real excited, man. It’s going to be a good summer and real competitive.”

Alex says this year’s team has a shot at winning a championship.

“We’re in line to have a similar team last year. If not better. We’re looking forward to it though, man. I mean the goal is always to win a championship, so hopefully we can do that for the city of Macon because I know it’ll mean a ton for them, especially with baseball being back in Macon.”