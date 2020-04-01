MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In addition to the MTA’s 10-Point-Plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic, starting Thursday, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority will undergo more changes due to the decline in riders.

The Bellevue route will continue to run as scheduled from 5:25 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Bellevue Express will be suspended until further notice.

According to MTA, they normally run three buses on the Eisenhower route. However, they will now operate two buses, with one bus on the Eisenhower route until further notice.

Bus service operates Monday through Saturday. For a complete list of MTA bus routes and schedules visit the MTA website.