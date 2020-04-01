Sunny, breezy afternoon ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A much quieter weather pattern settles in today and lasts through the end of the week.

TODAY.

Under a sunny sky, temperatures will be running slightly cooler than normal. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 60’s and low 70’s before falling into the low 40’s overnight. A northwest wind will gust to 30 mph this afternoon before it calms down overnight.

TOMORROW.

High pressure holds strong tomorrow and that means another pleasant day is on tap with seasonal temperatures in the low to middle 70’s. Clear skies will continue into Friday morning.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

We return to the upper 70’s and low 80’s by Friday afternoon and will stay there through early next week. Rain holds off until Monday when a few isolated showers are back in the forecast.

