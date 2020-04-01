Tech Byte: Popular food delivery apps

In this segment of Tech Byte, Emily Cassulo talks about three apps that are dominating restaurant delivery service, while offering similar features.

Grubhub

Grubhub has partnered with 300,000 restaurants in more than 3,200 US cities. The food delivery company processes more than half a million orders daily.

DoorDash

DoorDash also has connections with 300,000 restaurants in 4,000 cities in the US and Canada.

In addition to food delivery, DoorDash also started an initiative to try to move $165 billion of food waste to help feed 16 million US households.

Once you place an order, you’ll get text messages when the food is picked up and when it arrives at your doorstep.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats — like DoorDash — allows you to browse local restaurants, order, and then track your delivery in real-time.

Also, if you need a ride, the service can pick you up and take you to the restaurant to pick up your order.

Emily reminds us that these apps work both locally and internationally. The apps are free to download and you can even receive a discount when you first use them.