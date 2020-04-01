‘They were so loving’: Family remembers those killed in triple homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County investigators say 29-year-old Caesar Crockett Jr. is wanted for a triple homicide and for kidnapping his son.

Investigators say Crockett was in a police standoff in Tampa, but his son is safe.

Sheriff David Davis says Crockett shot and killed his girlfriend’s family. He also kidnapped his 2-year-old son, King Crockett.

The murder of Jamila French’s family

The incident happened Tuesday night just before 9:30 at a home on Moreland Avenue.

Davis says Crockett and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Jamila French, got into a physical fight before Crockett killed her following family members:

Janet Samuel, mother

James Samuel, stepfather

De’Shasta Childs, sister

Afterward, Crockett kidnapped King.

French’s family say they don’t understand why Crockett would do this.

“My aunt, my uncle, and my cousin were loving people,” said Libby Rutland, a cousin of French. “Everybody knew them. They were well known and church-going people. They would help you with anything. If you had any problems, if you needed to talk, if you needed something — they did not hesitate. They were just some loving, helping people.”

Rutland says French is in a safe place.

The family says that 24-year-old La’Terry Kendrick — who was shot and killed last week — was also a part of their family. Therefore, the family grieved four homicides in a week’s time.