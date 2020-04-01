UPDATE: Triple homicide suspect in armed standoff in Tampa, child safely recovered

UPDATE, Wednesday, April 1 at 4:15 p.m: – 29-year-old Caesar Crockett, Jr. is in an armed standoff with Florida Highway Patrol and local authorities in Tampa.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon says Florida Highway Patrol troopers spotted Crockett just before 1:30 p.m. and tried to stop his vehicle, but Crockett fled before crashing at an off-ramp in Tampa.

Troopers say Crockett handed over his 2-year-old son King to officers unharmed.

UPDATE: Wednesday, April 1 at 3:15 p.m: 29-year-old Caesar Crockett, Jr. is in an armed standoff with Florida Highway Patrol and local authorities in Tampa, according to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Crockett’s son, 2-year-old King Crockett, has been safely recovered.



UPDATE: Wednesday, April 1 at 12:30 p.m: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Caesar Crockett, Jr. and his 2-year-old son King are believed to be in the Gainesville, Florida area. Updated photos of both Caesar and King, along with the vehicle Caesar bought this week, are now attached to this story.

UPDATE – Wednesday, April 1 at 7:45 a.m: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old King Cane Crockett.

According to the GBI, King is three feet, one inch tall and weighs 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black and white hoodie with a blue Superman logo, and blue jogging pants with a white stripe.

Investigators are looking for King’s father, Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. He was last seen driving a black, 2007 Pontiac G5 with the temporary Georgia tag: S0325629.

If you see King or his father, call 911 or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says three people were found dead Tuesday night inside a home on Moreland Avenue in Macon.

Jones, who called just before 10 o’clock to report the deaths, called it a “triple homicide.”

Jones says family on the scene identified the victims as 69-year-old James Samuel; his wife, 67-year-old Janet Samuel; and 47-year-old Lechasta Childs.

Bibb County Deputies say they were told 29-year-old Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. and his child’s mother, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French, got into an argument just before 9:30 and that Crockett shot and killed French’s mother, stepfather and sister.

Deputies say Crockett fled the scene with his 2-year-old son, King Cane Crockett. Deputies believe Caesar is driving a black, 2007 Pontiac G5 with a “drive-out” tag.

Caesar is 6’1″ and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt and black shorts with red and white stripes on the side. Photos of Caesar, King and a vehicle similar to Caesar’s are attached.

Caesar Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. Deputies say he has family in Florida and California.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can help investigators.