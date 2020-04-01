UPDATE (Wednesday, April 1 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 4,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 4,638 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 624 19 Dougherty 480 27 Dekalb 365 4 Cobb 293 15 Gwinnett 250 4 Bartow 144 4 Carroll 131 1 Clayton 122 3 Lee 94 7 Henry 90 2 Cherokee 83 4 Hall 69 0 Floyd 60 2 Douglas 55 2 Clarke 51 5 Fayette 48 4 Forsyth 48 1 Terrell 46 2 Rockdale 45 2 Coweta 42 2 Richmond 41 0 Mitchell 38 1 Sumter 37 2 Chatham 36 2 Houston 35 4 Early 34 1 Newton 32 0 Paulding 32 0 Worth 28 1 Columbia 24 0 Lowndes 24 1 Tift 24 0 Bibb 22 0 Muscogee 21 0 Barrow 20 2 Colquitt 20 1 Troup 19 1 Glynn 18 0 Gordon 18 1 Crisp 17 0 Oconee 17 0 Polk 16 0 Spalding 16 0 Laurens 14 0 Walton 12 0 Dawson 11 0 Thomas 11 0 Calhoun 10 1 Dooly 10 0 Ware 10 1 Whitfield 10 1 Coffee 9 0 Jackson 9 0 Bryan 8 1 Burke 8 0 Butts 8 0 Decatur 8 0 Greene 8 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Meriwether 7 0 Peach 7 1 Pickens 7 1 Bacon 6 0 Baldwin 6 1 Monroe 6 0 Seminole 6 0 Clay 5 0 Effingham 5 0 Fannin 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Haralson 5 0 Liberty 5 0 Murray 5 0 Pierce 5 0 Randolph 5 0 Stephens 5 0 Upson 5 0 Baker 4 1 Camden 4 0 Catoosa 4 0 Hart 4 0 Jones 4 0 Lamar 4 0 Lincoln 4 0 Miller 4 0 Pulaski 4 0 Schley 4 0 Turner 4 0 Warren 4 0 Washington 4 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Dodge 3 0 Harris 3 0 Heard 3 1 Irwin 3 0 Madison 3 1 Mcduffie 3 0 White 3 0 Berrien 2 0 Brooks 2 0 Bulloch 2 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Screven 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Toombs 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Walker 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Wilkinson 2 0 Appling 1 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Grady 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Unknown 516 2

- Advertisement -

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



952 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



139 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

