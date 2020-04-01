UPDATE (Wednesday, April 1 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/1/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 4,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 4,638 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|624
|19
|Dougherty
|480
|27
|Dekalb
|365
|4
|Cobb
|293
|15
|Gwinnett
|250
|4
|Bartow
|144
|4
|Carroll
|131
|1
|Clayton
|122
|3
|Lee
|94
|7
|Henry
|90
|2
|Cherokee
|83
|4
|Hall
|69
|0
|Floyd
|60
|2
|Douglas
|55
|2
|Clarke
|51
|5
|Fayette
|48
|4
|Forsyth
|48
|1
|Terrell
|46
|2
|Rockdale
|45
|2
|Coweta
|42
|2
|Richmond
|41
|0
|Mitchell
|38
|1
|Sumter
|37
|2
|Chatham
|36
|2
|Houston
|35
|4
|Early
|34
|1
|Newton
|32
|0
|Paulding
|32
|0
|Worth
|28
|1
|Columbia
|24
|0
|Lowndes
|24
|1
|Tift
|24
|0
|Bibb
|22
|0
|Muscogee
|21
|0
|Barrow
|20
|2
|Colquitt
|20
|1
|Troup
|19
|1
|Glynn
|18
|0
|Gordon
|18
|1
|Crisp
|17
|0
|Oconee
|17
|0
|Polk
|16
|0
|Spalding
|16
|0
|Laurens
|14
|0
|Walton
|12
|0
|Dawson
|11
|0
|Thomas
|11
|0
|Calhoun
|10
|1
|Dooly
|10
|0
|Ware
|10
|1
|Whitfield
|10
|1
|Coffee
|9
|0
|Jackson
|9
|0
|Bryan
|8
|1
|Burke
|8
|0
|Butts
|8
|0
|Decatur
|8
|0
|Greene
|8
|0
|Lumpkin
|7
|0
|Meriwether
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Pickens
|7
|1
|Bacon
|6
|0
|Baldwin
|6
|1
|Monroe
|6
|0
|Seminole
|6
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Effingham
|5
|0
|Fannin
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Haralson
|5
|0
|Liberty
|5
|0
|Murray
|5
|0
|Pierce
|5
|0
|Randolph
|5
|0
|Stephens
|5
|0
|Upson
|5
|0
|Baker
|4
|1
|Camden
|4
|0
|Catoosa
|4
|0
|Hart
|4
|0
|Jones
|4
|0
|Lamar
|4
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Miller
|4
|0
|Pulaski
|4
|0
|Schley
|4
|0
|Turner
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Washington
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Dodge
|3
|0
|Harris
|3
|0
|Heard
|3
|1
|Irwin
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|1
|Mcduffie
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Berrien
|2
|0
|Brooks
|2
|0
|Bulloch
|2
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Macon
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Toombs
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Walker
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Wilkinson
|2
|0
|Appling
|1
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Grady
|1
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Unknown
|516
|2
*Based on patient’s county of residence
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 952 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 139 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.