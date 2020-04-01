UPDATE (Wednesday, April 1 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 4,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 4,638 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 624 19
Dougherty 480 27
Dekalb 365 4
Cobb 293 15
Gwinnett 250 4
Bartow 144 4
Carroll 131 1
Clayton 122 3
Lee 94 7
Henry 90 2
Cherokee 83 4
Hall 69 0
Floyd 60 2
Douglas 55 2
Clarke 51 5
Fayette 48 4
Forsyth 48 1
Terrell 46 2
Rockdale 45 2
Coweta 42 2
Richmond 41 0
Mitchell 38 1
Sumter 37 2
Chatham 36 2
Houston 35 4
Early 34 1
Newton 32 0
Paulding 32 0
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 24 1
Tift 24 0
Bibb 22 0
Muscogee 21 0
Barrow 20 2
Colquitt 20 1
Troup 19 1
Glynn 18 0
Gordon 18 1
Crisp 17 0
Oconee 17 0
Polk 16 0
Spalding 16 0
Laurens 14 0
Walton 12 0
Dawson 11 0
Thomas 11 0
Calhoun 10 1
Dooly 10 0
Ware 10 1
Whitfield 10 1
Coffee 9 0
Jackson 9 0
Bryan 8 1
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Greene 8 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Meriwether 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Bacon 6 0
Baldwin 6 1
Monroe 6 0
Seminole 6 0
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Fannin 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Haralson 5 0
Liberty 5 0
Murray 5 0
Pierce 5 0
Randolph 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Upson 5 0
Baker 4 1
Camden 4 0
Catoosa 4 0
Hart 4 0
Jones 4 0
Lamar 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Pulaski 4 0
Schley 4 0
Turner 4 0
Warren 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dodge 3 0
Harris 3 0
Heard 3 1
Irwin 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
White 3 0
Berrien 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Wilkinson 2 0
Appling 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Grady 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Unknown 516 2
*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   952 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   139 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

