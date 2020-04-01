UPDATE (Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/1/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 4,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 4,748 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|638
|20
|Dougherty
|490
|29
|Dekalb
|373
|5
|Cobb
|304
|15
|Gwinnett
|257
|6
|Bartow
|147
|4
|Carroll
|133
|2
|Clayton
|128
|5
|Henry
|95
|2
|Lee
|94
|7
|Cherokee
|85
|4
|Hall
|71
|0
|Floyd
|70
|2
|Douglas
|56
|2
|Clarke
|54
|7
|Forsyth
|50
|1
|Fayette
|48
|4
|Rockdale
|47
|2
|Terrell
|46
|2
|Houston
|44
|5
|Coweta
|42
|2
|Richmond
|41
|0
|Chatham
|39
|2
|Mitchell
|39
|1
|Sumter
|38
|3
|Early
|34
|1
|Newton
|34
|0
|Paulding
|33
|0
|Tift
|28
|0
|Worth
|28
|1
|Columbia
|24
|0
|Lowndes
|24
|1
|Bibb
|23
|1
|Muscogee
|22
|0
|Colquitt
|21
|1
|Barrow
|20
|2
|Crisp
|19
|0
|Glynn
|19
|0
|Troup
|19
|1
|Gordon
|18
|1
|Oconee
|17
|0
|Spalding
|17
|1
|Polk
|16
|0
|Laurens
|14
|0
|Thomas
|14
|0
|Whitfield
|14
|1
|Walton
|13
|0
|Ware
|12
|2
|Dawson
|11
|0
|Calhoun
|10
|1
|Dooly
|10
|0
|Jackson
|10
|0
|Bryan
|9
|1
|Coffee
|9
|0
|Burke
|8
|0
|Butts
|8
|0
|Decatur
|8
|0
|Greene
|8
|0
|Baldwin
|7
|1
|Liberty
|7
|0
|Lumpkin
|7
|0
|Meriwether
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Pickens
|7
|1
|Pierce
|7
|0
|Bacon
|6
|0
|Fannin
|6
|0
|Haralson
|6
|0
|Monroe
|6
|0
|Upson
|6
|0
|Camden
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Effingham
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Irwin
|5
|0
|Murray
|5
|0
|Seminole
|5
|0
|Stephens
|5
|0
|Turner
|5
|0
|Baker
|4
|1
|Catoosa
|4
|0
|Jones
|4
|0
|Lamar
|4
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Miller
|4
|0
|Pulaski
|4
|0
|Randolph
|4
|0
|Schley
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Washington
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Dodge
|3
|0
|Harris
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Macon
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|1
|Mcduffie
|3
|0
|Toombs
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Berrien
|2
|0
|Brooks
|2
|0
|Bulloch
|2
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Grady
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Walker
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Appling
|1
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Lanier
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|1
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 1,013 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 154 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.