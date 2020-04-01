UPDATE (Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 4,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 4,748 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 638 20 Dougherty 490 29 Dekalb 373 5 Cobb 304 15 Gwinnett 257 6 Bartow 147 4 Carroll 133 2 Clayton 128 5 Henry 95 2 Lee 94 7 Cherokee 85 4 Hall 71 0 Floyd 70 2 Douglas 56 2 Clarke 54 7 Forsyth 50 1 Fayette 48 4 Rockdale 47 2 Terrell 46 2 Houston 44 5 Coweta 42 2 Richmond 41 0 Chatham 39 2 Mitchell 39 1 Sumter 38 3 Early 34 1 Newton 34 0 Paulding 33 0 Tift 28 0 Worth 28 1 Columbia 24 0 Lowndes 24 1 Bibb 23 1 Muscogee 22 0 Colquitt 21 1 Barrow 20 2 Crisp 19 0 Glynn 19 0 Troup 19 1 Gordon 18 1 Oconee 17 0 Spalding 17 1 Polk 16 0 Laurens 14 0 Thomas 14 0 Whitfield 14 1 Walton 13 0 Ware 12 2 Dawson 11 0 Calhoun 10 1 Dooly 10 0 Jackson 10 0 Bryan 9 1 Coffee 9 0 Burke 8 0 Butts 8 0 Decatur 8 0 Greene 8 0 Baldwin 7 1 Liberty 7 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Meriwether 7 0 Peach 7 1 Pickens 7 1 Pierce 7 0 Bacon 6 0 Fannin 6 0 Haralson 6 0 Monroe 6 0 Upson 6 0 Camden 5 0 Clay 5 0 Effingham 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Irwin 5 0 Murray 5 0 Seminole 5 0 Stephens 5 0 Turner 5 0 Baker 4 1 Catoosa 4 0 Jones 4 0 Lamar 4 0 Lincoln 4 0 Miller 4 0 Pulaski 4 0 Randolph 4 0 Schley 4 0 Warren 4 0 Washington 4 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Dodge 3 0 Harris 3 0 Hart 3 0 Macon 3 0 Madison 3 1 Mcduffie 3 0 Toombs 3 0 White 3 0 Berrien 2 0 Brooks 2 0 Bulloch 2 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Grady 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Screven 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Walker 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Appling 1 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 0 Putnam 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Union 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



1,013 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



154 across the state

- Advertisement -

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

