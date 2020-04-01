UPDATE (Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 4,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 4,748 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 638 20
Dougherty 490 29
Dekalb 373 5
Cobb 304 15
Gwinnett 257 6
Bartow 147 4
Carroll 133 2
Clayton 128 5
Henry 95 2
Lee 94 7
Cherokee 85 4
Hall 71 0
Floyd 70 2
Douglas 56 2
Clarke 54 7
Forsyth 50 1
Fayette 48 4
Rockdale 47 2
Terrell 46 2
Houston 44 5
Coweta 42 2
Richmond 41 0
Chatham 39 2
Mitchell 39 1
Sumter 38 3
Early 34 1
Newton 34 0
Paulding 33 0
Tift 28 0
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 24 1
Bibb 23 1
Muscogee 22 0
Colquitt 21 1
Barrow 20 2
Crisp 19 0
Glynn 19 0
Troup 19 1
Gordon 18 1
Oconee 17 0
Spalding 17 1
Polk 16 0
Laurens 14 0
Thomas 14 0
Whitfield 14 1
Walton 13 0
Ware 12 2
Dawson 11 0
Calhoun 10 1
Dooly 10 0
Jackson 10 0
Bryan 9 1
Coffee 9 0
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Greene 8 0
Baldwin 7 1
Liberty 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Meriwether 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Pierce 7 0
Bacon 6 0
Fannin 6 0
Haralson 6 0
Monroe 6 0
Upson 6 0
Camden 5 0
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Irwin 5 0
Murray 5 0
Seminole 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Turner 5 0
Baker 4 1
Catoosa 4 0
Jones 4 0
Lamar 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Pulaski 4 0
Randolph 4 0
Schley 4 0
Warren 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dodge 3 0
Harris 3 0
Hart 3 0
Macon 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Toombs 3 0
White 3 0
Berrien 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Grady 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Appling 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Putnam 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   1,013 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   154 across the state
- Advertisement -

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

You Might Also Like