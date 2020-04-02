Amazon employee at Macon fulfillment center tests positive for COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An employee at the Amazon fulfillment center in Macon has tested positive for COVID-19, better known as the Coronavirus.

According to a statement from Amazon, the company is supporting the person infected with the virus. The last time the employee was at Amazon fulfillment center in Macon was Wednesday, March 25th. They are receiving medical care and are recovering at home. The employee will also be paid while they’re at home.

According to Amazon, employees at the fulfillment center have been made aware of the case. Amazon is alerting any associate who had close contact with this person and is asking them not to return to the site. The company is asking those employees to self-quarantine for 14 days and Amazon will pay them while they’re at home.

The company is also taking extreme measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees at the site in Macon. These measures include: