Amazon employee at Macon fulfillment center tests positive for COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An employee at the Amazon fulfillment center in Macon has tested positive for COVID-19, better known as the Coronavirus.
According to a statement from Amazon, the company is supporting the person infected with the virus. The last time the employee was at Amazon fulfillment center in Macon was Wednesday, March 25th. They are receiving medical care and are recovering at home. The employee will also be paid while they’re at home.
According to Amazon, employees at the fulfillment center have been made aware of the case. Amazon is alerting any associate who had close contact with this person and is asking them not to return to the site. The company is asking those employees to self-quarantine for 14 days and Amazon will pay them while they’re at home.
The company is also taking extreme measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees at the site in Macon. These measures include:
- Increasing the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of all door handles, stairway handrails, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens, to name a few.
- Adjusted practices to ensure social distancing within our buildings, including:No stand-up meetings during shifts – all business essential information will be shared via boards near main areas and through conversations with managers, or HR team members.
- Moving chairs and spreading out tables in break rooms.
- Shift start times and break times are being staggered to promote social distancing
- Suspended exit screening until further notice to ensure ease of movement near main entrances
- Enabled temporary cell phone process for those who need to be in contact with their families or childcare providers
- Training will take place in small formats and with in-app training tools and other equipment.
- Requiring employees to stay home and seek medical attention if they are feeling unwell and have adjusted attendance policies to support this.
- Requiring employees to sanitize and clean their work stations and vehicles at the start and end of every shift with disinfectant/cleaning wipes.
- Asked employees to defer non-essential travel
- Moved to video-based interviews for the majority of our candidate interviews
- Communicated to employees that everyone must wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.