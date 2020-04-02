Warming trend starts just in time for the weekend

Sunshine stuck around today and helped warm us back to the low 70’s (about where we should be for this time of year). Expect more of the same for Friday, but with a few degrees more of warming.



This trend of warmer weather will be sticking around for the weekend and into much of next week. We will also start to see an increase in moisture and humidity as we move through the weekend.

Rain chances will stay away through the weekend, but heavy rain will be possible especially on Tuesday.



By Tuesday our likelihood of heavy rain as well as thunderstorms increases. There is still a chance for strong storms, but widespread severe weather doesn’t look quite as likely. Definitely still something to watch.

Looks like it should be a nice weekend though!