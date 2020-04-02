COVID-19 could impact 2020 Census

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Census Day promotes participation in the 2020 Census. However, the coronavirus pandemic could impact the population count.

According to officials, more than 35 percent of the nation’s households have responded since homes began receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census in mid-March.

Door-to-door census counts are on hold until at least April 15, to protect the health and safety of census staff and the public.

“In the midst of COVID-19, we aren’t able to have the events that we had planned to reach out to hard-count communities, so we are going to use social media to help,” said Sheknita Davis, an Urban Complete Count committee representative.

An accurate count ensures Macon communities get the federal dollars for resources, services and money to help during a crisis.

“It’s important that we have an accurate count in every community to ensure that those funds and those representations are distributed equally,” Davis said.

The official deadline to respond is Aug. 14, and officials say it’s easy to respond.

You can submit responses online, over the phone, and by mail.

