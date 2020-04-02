Baldwin County murder investigation leads to arrest

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A shooting in Baldwin County leaves one man dead and another in jail.

Baldwin County deputies responded to 167 Fox Hill Road at 9:30 Monday night. Upon arrival, deputies say they found Aaron Skinner lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

- Advertisement -

Skinner was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s deputies say he died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Deputies say Bobby Wood — a resident of the home — fired multiple shots at Skinner.

According to deputies, Wood says after he told Skinner to leave the area, Skinner came after him. Investigators later determined Skinner was not on Wood’s property.

The charges

Authorities detained Wood on Monday night and charged with:

Aggravated assault

Felony murder

The investigation is ongoing.