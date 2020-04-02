Coronavirus Outbreak Leaves Children’s Choir Stranded

(WYFF) The Imani Milele Children’s Choir traveled to America from Uganda to begin their United States tour in January.

They were scheduled to perform in concert venues across the country over the next 11 months.

After three months worth of performances, their tour was abruptly ended following the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“We started hearing the news of the COVID-19 and of course that affected our schedule,” said Imani Milele Choir Director Samuel Kibereu. “At first it was disappointing. When you set out on a plan and you set out to go and do concerts and you have to cancel that, knowing that’s the main reason you came to the United States, it kind of throws you off a little bit.”

The choir was originally scheduled to stay at the Fellowship Camp and Conference Center in Waterloo, South Carolina for two nights in early March, however after their tour was canceled and they had nowhere else to turn, the camp offered to house the choir, consisting of 37 members, free of charge until at least April 30th.

