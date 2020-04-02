Georgia’s weekly unemployment claims hit record high amid COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) – The number of known coronavirus cases in Georgia has reached more than 5,300 and a record number of unemployment claims are being filed just a month after officials confirmed the state’s first cases.

The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday that at least 163 deaths have been linked to the new virus, which has hospitalized more than 1,000 people statewide.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Labor said weekly unemployment claims last week rose to a record high of nearly 134,000.

In an effort to curb new infections, Gov. Brian Kemp was preparing Thursday to issue new restrictions ordering Georgia residents to shelter at home whenever possible.