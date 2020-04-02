Houston Healthcare sets up medical tents for COVID-19 patients

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston Healthcare is preparing for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.
Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the state is expected to see a major rise in confirmed cases over the next few weeks, and to flatten the curve, a shelter-in-place order goes into effect Friday and will last until April 13.
Houston Healthcare has installed five medical tents outside the emergency room entrance.
Melinda Hartley, Houston Healthcare’s Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, says patients will check-in at one of the tents. If a patient is experiencing chest pain or other severe symptoms, she says they will go immediately inside. For other issues, i.e. cuts on a foot, a patient will be directed to the appropriate tent to be treated.
“This is in effort to flatten the curve, but first we have to be prepared,” Hartley said.
She adds hospital employees are essential workers so they will continue to come to work during the shelter-in-place order, but staff are practicing safe distancing and other preventative measures.