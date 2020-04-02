MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Wednesday, April 1, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp ordered all schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year.

As you can imagine, thousands of seniors were crushed, including Howard High School senior goalie Palmer Braunstein, who immediately sent out the following tweet after learning of the news.

“And just like that, poof, we are done. I’m going to miss these guys,” he said.

Here’s Palmer on his season being canceled.

PALMER BRAUNSTEIN

“Obviously, I’m bummed. I’m really sad, but I’ve already talked to all of the players on the team. I told them that I’m so proud of the year that we had, and I talked to a couple of my friends at school.

“I told them it was nice knowing you and I’m glad for the memories that we had while we could have it. And, I told a couple of the junior players, don’t waste your senior year. Make sure you’re actually putting your heart out on the field.”

After graduation, Palmer will head to Brewton-Parker College on a soccer scholarship. He also spoke about playing at the next level.

“I’m interested to see how training will be, and I’m really just excited to have that opportunity to play at the next level because I know a lot of my peers aren’t getting an opportunity. I’m a little bit nervous, but I feel like I’ll fit in just fine and will be able to hold my own. Of course, I’ll have those first-year nerves, but eventually, I’m just going to try to be the leader I was in high school.”