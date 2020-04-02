Macon man breaks into BMW dealership, steals vehicle

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man after he burglarized a local car dealership on Tuesday.

Deputies identified the man as 27-year-old Yehowshua Isbrahim Turner.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say that surveillance footage showed Turner forcing his way into the dealership doors. Once inside the business, Turner took several vehicle keys and a 2020 BMW X5 vehicle that he used to flee the scene.

Investigators tracked the vehicle to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Graham Road. While investigators were confirming who took the vehicle, Turner tried to flee his apartment.

Authorities caught Turner and took him into custody.

Deputies recovered the keys and the stolen vehicle. They returned the items to the business.

Yehowshua Turner’s charges

Deputies took Turner to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Complex. They charged him with the following:

Burglary

Theft by taking

Authorities set Turner’s bond at $15,050.00.