Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park closing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park is announcing additional modifications to operations in response to guidance from Bibb County and the Georgia Health Department.

In an email sent to 41NBC, the park states: “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Effective April 3, Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park will be closed to all park visitors until further notice. The press release says they will notify everyone when full operations resume and provide updates its website www.nps.gov/ocmu and social media channels.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park including: www.nps.gov/ocmu https://www.facebook.com/ocmulgeemoundsnps https://twitter.com/OcmulgeeNPS1 https://www.instagram.com/ocmulgeemoundsnps/