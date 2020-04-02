Robins Air Force Base confirms 3 additional COVID-19 cases

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Robins Air Force Base officials confirmed three more COVID-19. This is according to a post on their Facebook page.

Wednesday, base officials confirmed that one individual is a resident of Monroe County. The other two people were Houston County residents, who were confirmed Thursday.

Col. Brian Moore — Robins Installation Commander — stated in another post that:

- Advertisement -

“Robins AFB is in full support of Gov. Kemp’s decision to shelter in place beginning Friday and have taken measures to restrict non-essential movement on base. Additionally, we have worked with community leaders to enable our workforce to meet our base mission requirements in the weeks ahead.”

As of Thursday, Houston County has 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county has also had five coronavirus deaths, four of which had underlying medical issues.