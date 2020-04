HELENA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Central Health District says Telfair County has its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Both are incarcerated and are isolated from the general prison population, according to a news release sent by the district Thursday afternoon.

SCHD has 30 confirmed cases as of 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 2: