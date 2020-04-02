Seasonal weather to continue

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Plenty of sunshine is on the way this afternoon and tomorrow before clouds roll in over the weekend.

TODAY.

Under a sunny sky, temperatures will top out in the low to middle 70’s right where we should be this time of year. Overnight lows will fall back into the middle 40’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

High pressure will continue to keep us dry on Friday as temperatures warm into the upper 70’s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

While the weekend will be dry, cloud cover will increase steadily across the region. Temperature during the afternoon will hold steady in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Rain chances will begin to increase late on Monday and into Tuesday.

