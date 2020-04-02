Southwest senior guard Ja’Khyla Johnson commits to St. Petersburg College

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southwest High School’s Ja’Khyla Johnson is heading to St. Petersburg College in Florida on a basketball scholarship.

The senior announced the news via social media on Thursday.

In the post, she thanked God, her family, coaches and teammates.

Ja’Khyla averaged nearly 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and almost five steals per game last season, and helped lead Southwest to its first state title appearance in 25 years.

She says one of the main reasons she signed with St. Petersburg College is because of the coach.

JA’KHYLA JOHNSON

“She’s a nice coach. Personable. And, she was telling me how she think I’d be a good fit for her team. Her team is kind of young, so I feel like I’ll fit in well.”