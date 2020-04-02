Student Success Agency providing free virtual student services

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Since Georgia’s public schools are closed to in-person instruction through the end of the school year, many people have questions about the process of college planning & readiness.

E.J. Carrion, CEO of the Student Success Agency, provides a digital platform for students that includes advising, tutoring and guidance anywhere and anytime from their cell phones.

Carrion discussed with 41NBC’s Rashaad Vann how the agency aims to help Georgia high school students prepare for college during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help parents, the Student Success Agency is providing free virtual student support services through the end of the school year.

“We’ve opened our platform for free for all students to receive advising, tutoring, and counseling from their phone via text message when they need it,” Carrion said. “Agency representatives will be able to respond on-demand to support students.”

Carrion says the agency works with more than 150 schools and 25,000 students across the country.

“Regardless of where you live, you have access to on-demand support right from your phone,” Carrion said.

How To Get Started

Parents and Students can text (214) 225-3459 to get help with free educational services.

