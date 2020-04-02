UPDATE (Thursday, April 2 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/2/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 5,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 5,348 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|712
|22
|Dougherty
|507
|29
|Dekalb
|396
|6
|Cobb
|329
|17
|Gwinnett
|282
|6
|Clayton
|148
|5
|Bartow
|147
|4
|Carroll
|133
|2
|Henry
|108
|2
|Lee
|100
|7
|Cherokee
|92
|4
|Hall
|72
|0
|Floyd
|71
|2
|Douglas
|60
|3
|Clarke
|54
|7
|Rockdale
|54
|2
|Fayette
|52
|4
|Forsyth
|51
|1
|Houston
|47
|5
|Terrell
|46
|2
|Sumter
|45
|3
|Chatham
|44
|2
|Coweta
|44
|2
|Early
|41
|1
|Richmond
|41
|1
|Mitchell
|39
|1
|Newton
|36
|0
|Paulding
|33
|0
|Tift
|28
|0
|Worth
|28
|1
|Columbia
|27
|0
|Lowndes
|25
|1
|Muscogee
|25
|0
|Bibb
|24
|1
|Colquitt
|23
|1
|Crisp
|21
|0
|Barrow
|20
|2
|Glynn
|20
|0
|Gordon
|20
|1
|Troup
|20
|1
|Oconee
|18
|0
|Spalding
|18
|1
|Polk
|16
|0
|Thomas
|15
|0
|Whitfield
|15
|1
|Laurens
|14
|0
|Walton
|14
|0
|Ware
|14
|2
|Dawson
|11
|0
|Dooly
|11
|0
|Jackson
|11
|0
|Bryan
|10
|1
|Calhoun
|10
|1
|Pierce
|10
|0
|Butts
|9
|0
|Coffee
|9
|0
|Decatur
|9
|0
|Meriwether
|9
|0
|Burke
|8
|0
|Greene
|8
|0
|Pickens
|8
|1
|Baldwin
|7
|1
|Lamar
|7
|0
|Liberty
|7
|0
|Lumpkin
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Bacon
|6
|0
|Camden
|6
|0
|Effingham
|6
|0
|Fannin
|6
|0
|Haralson
|6
|0
|Monroe
|6
|0
|Murray
|6
|0
|Seminole
|6
|0
|Upson
|6
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Harris
|5
|0
|Irwin
|5
|0
|Jones
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Stephens
|5
|0
|Turner
|5
|0
|Baker
|4
|1
|Catoosa
|4
|0
|Madison
|4
|1
|Mcduffie
|4
|1
|Miller
|4
|0
|Pulaski
|4
|0
|Randolph
|4
|0
|Toombs
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Washington
|4
|0
|Appling
|3
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Berrien
|3
|0
|Brooks
|3
|0
|Bulloch
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Dodge
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Schley
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Clinch
|2
|0
|Grady
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Macon
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Putnam
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Walker
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Lanier
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|1
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|1
|0
|Unknown
|778
|1
*Based on patient’s county of residence
Total COVID-19 tests:
|Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Positive Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|4980
|20756
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|368
|2201
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 1,056 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 163 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.