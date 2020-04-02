UPDATE (Thursday, April 2 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

41NBC Web Producer
Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/2/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 5,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 5,348 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 712 22
Dougherty 507 29
Dekalb 396 6
Cobb 329 17
Gwinnett 282 6
Clayton 148 5
Bartow 147 4
Carroll 133 2
Henry 108 2
Lee 100 7
Cherokee 92 4
Hall 72 0
Floyd 71 2
Douglas 60 3
Clarke 54 7
Rockdale 54 2
Fayette 52 4
Forsyth 51 1
Houston 47 5
Terrell 46 2
Sumter 45 3
Chatham 44 2
Coweta 44 2
Early 41 1
Richmond 41 1
Mitchell 39 1
Newton 36 0
Paulding 33 0
Tift 28 0
Worth 28 1
Columbia 27 0
Lowndes 25 1
Muscogee 25 0
Bibb 24 1
Colquitt 23 1
Crisp 21 0
Barrow 20 2
Glynn 20 0
Gordon 20 1
Troup 20 1
Oconee 18 0
Spalding 18 1
Polk 16 0
Thomas 15 0
Whitfield 15 1
Laurens 14 0
Walton 14 0
Ware 14 2
Dawson 11 0
Dooly 11 0
Jackson 11 0
Bryan 10 1
Calhoun 10 1
Pierce 10 0
Butts 9 0
Coffee 9 0
Decatur 9 0
Meriwether 9 0
Burke 8 0
Greene 8 0
Pickens 8 1
Baldwin 7 1
Lamar 7 0
Liberty 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Peach 7 1
Bacon 6 0
Camden 6 0
Effingham 6 0
Fannin 6 0
Haralson 6 0
Monroe 6 0
Murray 6 0
Seminole 6 0
Upson 6 0
Clay 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Harris 5 0
Irwin 5 0
Jones 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Turner 5 0
Baker 4 1
Catoosa 4 0
Madison 4 1
Mcduffie 4 1
Miller 4 0
Pulaski 4 0
Randolph 4 0
Toombs 4 0
Warren 4 0
Washington 4 0
Appling 3 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Brooks 3 0
Bulloch 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dodge 3 0
Hart 3 0
Schley 3 0
White 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Grady 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 778 1

*Based on patient’s county of residence

Total COVID-19 tests:

Testing By Lab Type: No. Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 4980 20756
Georgia Public Health Lab 368 2201

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   1,056 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   163 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

