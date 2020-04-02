UPDATE (Thursday, April 2 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/2/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 5,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 5,348 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 712 22 Dougherty 507 29 Dekalb 396 6 Cobb 329 17 Gwinnett 282 6 Clayton 148 5 Bartow 147 4 Carroll 133 2 Henry 108 2 Lee 100 7 Cherokee 92 4 Hall 72 0 Floyd 71 2 Douglas 60 3 Clarke 54 7 Rockdale 54 2 Fayette 52 4 Forsyth 51 1 Houston 47 5 Terrell 46 2 Sumter 45 3 Chatham 44 2 Coweta 44 2 Early 41 1 Richmond 41 1 Mitchell 39 1 Newton 36 0 Paulding 33 0 Tift 28 0 Worth 28 1 Columbia 27 0 Lowndes 25 1 Muscogee 25 0 Bibb 24 1 Colquitt 23 1 Crisp 21 0 Barrow 20 2 Glynn 20 0 Gordon 20 1 Troup 20 1 Oconee 18 0 Spalding 18 1 Polk 16 0 Thomas 15 0 Whitfield 15 1 Laurens 14 0 Walton 14 0 Ware 14 2 Dawson 11 0 Dooly 11 0 Jackson 11 0 Bryan 10 1 Calhoun 10 1 Pierce 10 0 Butts 9 0 Coffee 9 0 Decatur 9 0 Meriwether 9 0 Burke 8 0 Greene 8 0 Pickens 8 1 Baldwin 7 1 Lamar 7 0 Liberty 7 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Peach 7 1 Bacon 6 0 Camden 6 0 Effingham 6 0 Fannin 6 0 Haralson 6 0 Monroe 6 0 Murray 6 0 Seminole 6 0 Upson 6 0 Clay 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Harris 5 0 Irwin 5 0 Jones 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Stephens 5 0 Turner 5 0 Baker 4 1 Catoosa 4 0 Madison 4 1 Mcduffie 4 1 Miller 4 0 Pulaski 4 0 Randolph 4 0 Toombs 4 0 Warren 4 0 Washington 4 0 Appling 3 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Berrien 3 0 Brooks 3 0 Bulloch 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Dodge 3 0 Hart 3 0 Schley 3 0 White 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Clinch 2 0 Grady 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Putnam 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Screven 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Walker 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Union 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 778 1

*Based on patient’s county of residence

Total COVID-19 tests:

Testing By Lab Type: No. Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 4980 20756 Georgia Public Health Lab 368 2201

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



1,056 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



163 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

