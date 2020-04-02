UPDATE (Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/2/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 5,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 5,444 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 747 23 Dougherty 521 30 Dekalb 409 8 Cobb 341 17 Gwinnett 303 8 Clayton 165 6 Bartow 153 4 Carroll 139 2 Henry 115 2 Lee 104 7 Cherokee 94 4 Floyd 78 2 Hall 72 0 Douglas 66 3 Rockdale 57 2 Clarke 55 7 Fayette 55 4 Forsyth 53 1 Houston 49 5 Coweta 48 2 Sumter 48 3 Terrell 47 2 Chatham 44 3 Early 42 1 Richmond 42 1 Mitchell 40 1 Newton 37 0 Paulding 35 0 Tift 29 0 Colquitt 28 2 Worth 28 1 Columbia 27 0 Lowndes 26 1 Muscogee 26 0 Bibb 25 1 Crisp 21 0 Glynn 21 0 Troup 21 1 Barrow 20 2 Gordon 20 1 Oconee 19 0 Spalding 17 1 Thomas 17 0 Polk 16 0 Walton 15 0 Laurens 14 0 Ware 14 2 Whitfield 14 1 Bryan 11 1 Dawson 11 0 Dooly 11 0 Jackson 11 0 Calhoun 10 1 Decatur 10 0 Pierce 10 0 Butts 9 0 Coffee 9 0 Meriwether 9 0 Pickens 9 1 Burke 8 0 Fannin 8 0 Greene 8 0 Baldwin 7 1 Clay 7 0 Liberty 7 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Murray 7 0 Peach 7 1 Bacon 6 0 Camden 6 0 Effingham 6 0 Haralson 6 0 Lamar 6 0 Monroe 6 0 Seminole 6 0 Turner 6 0 Upson 6 0 Washington 6 0 Catoosa 5 0 Dodge 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Harris 5 0 Irwin 5 0 Jones 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Madison 5 1 Pulaski 5 0 Stephens 5 0 Toombs 5 1 Baker 4 1 Brooks 4 0 Bulloch 4 0 Mcduffie 4 1 Miller 4 0 Randolph 4 0 Schley 4 0 Warren 4 0 Appling 3 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Berrien 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Hart 3 0 White 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Clinch 2 0 Grady 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Putnam 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Screven 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Telfair 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Walker 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Union 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 665 4

Total COVID-19 tests:

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 5066 20756 Georgia Public Health Lab 378 2201

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



1,129 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



176 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

- Advertisement -

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

