UPDATE (Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/2/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 5,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 5,444 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 747 23
Dougherty 521 30
Dekalb 409 8
Cobb 341 17
Gwinnett 303 8
Clayton 165 6
Bartow 153 4
Carroll 139 2
Henry 115 2
Lee 104 7
Cherokee 94 4
Floyd 78 2
Hall 72 0
Douglas 66 3
Rockdale 57 2
Clarke 55 7
Fayette 55 4
Forsyth 53 1
Houston 49 5
Coweta 48 2
Sumter 48 3
Terrell 47 2
Chatham 44 3
Early 42 1
Richmond 42 1
Mitchell 40 1
Newton 37 0
Paulding 35 0
Tift 29 0
Colquitt 28 2
Worth 28 1
Columbia 27 0
Lowndes 26 1
Muscogee 26 0
Bibb 25 1
Crisp 21 0
Glynn 21 0
Troup 21 1
Barrow 20 2
Gordon 20 1
Oconee 19 0
Spalding 17 1
Thomas 17 0
Polk 16 0
Walton 15 0
Laurens 14 0
Ware 14 2
Whitfield 14 1
Bryan 11 1
Dawson 11 0
Dooly 11 0
Jackson 11 0
Calhoun 10 1
Decatur 10 0
Pierce 10 0
Butts 9 0
Coffee 9 0
Meriwether 9 0
Pickens 9 1
Burke 8 0
Fannin 8 0
Greene 8 0
Baldwin 7 1
Clay 7 0
Liberty 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Murray 7 0
Peach 7 1
Bacon 6 0
Camden 6 0
Effingham 6 0
Haralson 6 0
Lamar 6 0
Monroe 6 0
Seminole 6 0
Turner 6 0
Upson 6 0
Washington 6 0
Catoosa 5 0
Dodge 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Harris 5 0
Irwin 5 0
Jones 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Madison 5 1
Pulaski 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Toombs 5 1
Baker 4 1
Brooks 4 0
Bulloch 4 0
Mcduffie 4 1
Miller 4 0
Randolph 4 0
Schley 4 0
Warren 4 0
Appling 3 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Hart 3 0
White 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Grady 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Telfair 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 665 4

Total COVID-19 tests:

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 5066 20756
Georgia Public Health Lab 378 2201

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   1,129 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   176 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

- Advertisement -

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

You Might Also Like