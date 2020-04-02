Wilkinson County Commissioners approve curfew

IRWINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A curfew is now in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. in Wilkinson County following an emergency meeting of the county’s board of commissioners Thursday.

A commission news release sent Thursday night says the board also voted to follow social distancing guidelines and enforce restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people.

The release says the meeting was held “after reports of confirmed cases in our county.” The Georgia Department of Public Health’s 7 p.m. update on Thursday, April 2 listed one confirmed case in the county.

Georgia had 5,444 confirmed cases in the same update.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp issued details regarding a statewide shelter-in-placer order Thursday. It will go into effect on Friday, April 3 at 6 p.m. and last until Monday, April 13 at 11:59 p.m.