Bibb School District adjusts meal delivery service to 2 days a week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is adjusting its meal delivery process as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

School district spokesperson Stephanie Hartley said in an email Saturday that meals will now be provided two days a week and the district will serve multiple meals at each service drop. Deliveries will be made one time a day in a “Grab-and-Go” method.

Click here for an updated list of meal delivery sites.

This upcoming week, meals will be provided on Tuesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 9. Delivery on Tuesday will include Tuesday and Wednesday’s lunch and Wednesday and Thursday’s breakfast.

Delivery on Thursday will include Thursday and Friday’s lunch and Friday and Monday’s breakfast.

After this week, the school district will provide meals on Monday and Wednesday. Monday’s delivery will include Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday’s lunch and Tuesday and Wednesday’s breakfast.

Wednesday’s delivery will include Thursday and Friday’s lunch and Thursday, Friday and Monday’s breakfast.

Hartley says routes “have been carefully planned to reach as many children as possible in 50% area-eligible neighborhoods, in accordance with USDA guidelines. Children do not need to be enrolled in the Bibb County School District to receive a meal and they may participate at any delivery location.”