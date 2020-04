MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff David Davis and Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins will be guest speakers on an online town hall about public safety Monday, April 6.

The event, hosted by Georgia State Representative James Beverly, will be held at 3 p.m. on Zoom, a remote conferencing services company.

Click here to download Zoom and join the town hall.

The meeting ID is 272 322 1265 and the password is COVID19.