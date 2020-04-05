RAFB announces 3 new COVID-19 cases, bringing base total to 12

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base now has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The base announced in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon it has had three new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, but the post did not list the home counties for those people.

At least three of the base’s other nine cases were people who do not live in Houston County. The base has not listed home counties for all of its cases.

Houston County had a total of 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six COVID-19 related deaths in the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 12 p.m. update on Sunday.

A post on the base’s Facebook page earlier Sunday said the base’s Green Street gate will close Wednesday, April 8 and that Tuesday, April 7 will be the the gate’s last day of operation “until further notice.”