UPDATE (Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/5/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 6,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 6,742 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|970
|28
|Dougherty
|688
|31
|Dekalb
|549
|9
|Cobb
|474
|24
|Gwinnett
|410
|7
|Clayton
|238
|9
|Henry
|168
|3
|Bartow
|160
|7
|Carroll
|158
|2
|Lee
|138
|9
|Cherokee
|124
|5
|Hall
|117
|0
|Douglas
|91
|5
|Chatham
|90
|3
|Sumter
|83
|4
|Floyd
|82
|3
|Rockdale
|77
|2
|Forsyth
|73
|1
|Early
|70
|1
|Coweta
|67
|2
|Fayette
|67
|4
|Clarke
|62
|8
|Houston
|62
|6
|Terrell
|58
|2
|Mitchell
|56
|1
|Newton
|55
|2
|Colquitt
|51
|3
|Paulding
|51
|0
|Richmond
|51
|1
|Bibb
|39
|1
|Lowndes
|37
|1
|Muscogee
|37
|0
|Worth
|37
|2
|Columbia
|36
|0
|Tift
|34
|0
|Troup
|34
|1
|Glynn
|29
|0
|Crisp
|28
|0
|Thomas
|28
|0
|Spalding
|26
|2
|Barrow
|25
|2
|Oconee
|24
|0
|Gordon
|23
|2
|Walton
|21
|2
|Polk
|18
|0
|Randolph
|18
|0
|Ware
|18
|3
|Bryan
|17
|1
|Calhoun
|17
|1
|Decatur
|17
|0
|Dawson
|16
|0
|Pierce
|16
|0
|Whitfield
|16
|1
|Baldwin
|15
|1
|Coffee
|15
|0
|Dooly
|15
|1
|Jackson
|15
|0
|Laurens
|15
|0
|Miller
|14
|0
|Liberty
|13
|0
|Peach
|13
|1
|Upson
|13
|0
|Butts
|12
|0
|Effingham
|12
|1
|Greene
|12
|0
|Turner
|12
|0
|Meriwether
|11
|0
|Haralson
|10
|0
|Burke
|9
|0
|Camden
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Monroe
|9
|1
|Murray
|9
|0
|Pickens
|9
|1
|Seminole
|9
|0
|Fannin
|8
|0
|Bacon
|7
|0
|Clay
|7
|0
|Harris
|7
|0
|Lamar
|7
|0
|Madison
|7
|1
|Brooks
|6
|0
|Catoosa
|6
|0
|Dodge
|6
|0
|Irwin
|6
|0
|Jones
|6
|0
|Mcduffie
|6
|1
|Pulaski
|6
|0
|Schley
|6
|0
|Stephens
|6
|0
|Washington
|6
|0
|Appling
|5
|0
|Baker
|5
|1
|Bulloch
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Pike
|5
|0
|Toombs
|5
|1
|Warren
|5
|0
|Ben Hill
|4
|0
|Macon
|4
|0
|Talbot
|4
|0
|Telfair
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Berrien
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Grady
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Jasper
|3
|0
|Jefferson
|3
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0
|Rabun
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Walker
|3
|0
|Wilkes
|3
|0
|Candler
|2
|0
|Charlton
|2
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Clinch
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Jenkins
|2
|0
|Marion
|2
|0
|Mcintosh
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Putnam
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Webster
|2
|0
|Wilkinson
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Crawford
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|1
|Elbert
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Lanier
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|1
|Quitman
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Towns
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Wayne
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Unknown
|283
|5
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- 27,832 across the state; 6,742 positive tests (24%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|Positive Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|6298
|25348
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|444
|2484
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 1,296 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 219 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.