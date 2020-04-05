UPDATE (Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/5/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 6,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 6,742 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 970 28
Dougherty 688 31
Dekalb 549 9
Cobb 474 24
Gwinnett 410 7
Clayton 238 9
Henry 168 3
Bartow 160 7
Carroll 158 2
Lee 138 9
Cherokee 124 5
Hall 117 0
Douglas 91 5
Chatham 90 3
Sumter 83 4
Floyd 82 3
Rockdale 77 2
Forsyth 73 1
Early 70 1
Coweta 67 2
Fayette 67 4
Clarke 62 8
Houston 62 6
Terrell 58 2
Mitchell 56 1
Newton 55 2
Colquitt 51 3
Paulding 51 0
Richmond 51 1
Bibb 39 1
Lowndes 37 1
Muscogee 37 0
Worth 37 2
Columbia 36 0
Tift 34 0
Troup 34 1
Glynn 29 0
Crisp 28 0
Thomas 28 0
Spalding 26 2
Barrow 25 2
Oconee 24 0
Gordon 23 2
Walton 21 2
Polk 18 0
Randolph 18 0
Ware 18 3
Bryan 17 1
Calhoun 17 1
Decatur 17 0
Dawson 16 0
Pierce 16 0
Whitfield 16 1
Baldwin 15 1
Coffee 15 0
Dooly 15 1
Jackson 15 0
Laurens 15 0
Miller 14 0
Liberty 13 0
Peach 13 1
Upson 13 0
Butts 12 0
Effingham 12 1
Greene 12 0
Turner 12 0
Meriwether 11 0
Haralson 10 0
Burke 9 0
Camden 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Monroe 9 1
Murray 9 0
Pickens 9 1
Seminole 9 0
Fannin 8 0
Bacon 7 0
Clay 7 0
Harris 7 0
Lamar 7 0
Madison 7 1
Brooks 6 0
Catoosa 6 0
Dodge 6 0
Irwin 6 0
Jones 6 0
Mcduffie 6 1
Pulaski 6 0
Schley 6 0
Stephens 6 0
Washington 6 0
Appling 5 0
Baker 5 1
Bulloch 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Pike 5 0
Toombs 5 1
Warren 5 0
Ben Hill 4 0
Macon 4 0
Talbot 4 0
Telfair 4 0
White 4 0
Banks 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Grady 3 0
Hart 3 0
Jasper 3 0
Jefferson 3 0
Johnson 3 0
Rabun 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Walker 3 0
Wilkes 3 0
Candler 2 0
Charlton 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jenkins 2 0
Marion 2 0
Mcintosh 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Screven 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Webster 2 0
Wilkinson 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Cook 1 0
Crawford 1 0
Dade 1 1
Elbert 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Quitman 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Towns 1 0
Union 1 0
Wayne 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Unknown 283 5

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,832 across the state; 6,742 positive tests (24%)
Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 6298 25348
Georgia Public Health Lab 444 2484

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   1,296 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   219 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

