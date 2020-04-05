UPDATE (Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/5/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 6,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 6,742 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 970 28 Dougherty 688 31 Dekalb 549 9 Cobb 474 24 Gwinnett 410 7 Clayton 238 9 Henry 168 3 Bartow 160 7 Carroll 158 2 Lee 138 9 Cherokee 124 5 Hall 117 0 Douglas 91 5 Chatham 90 3 Sumter 83 4 Floyd 82 3 Rockdale 77 2 Forsyth 73 1 Early 70 1 Coweta 67 2 Fayette 67 4 Clarke 62 8 Houston 62 6 Terrell 58 2 Mitchell 56 1 Newton 55 2 Colquitt 51 3 Paulding 51 0 Richmond 51 1 Bibb 39 1 Lowndes 37 1 Muscogee 37 0 Worth 37 2 Columbia 36 0 Tift 34 0 Troup 34 1 Glynn 29 0 Crisp 28 0 Thomas 28 0 Spalding 26 2 Barrow 25 2 Oconee 24 0 Gordon 23 2 Walton 21 2 Polk 18 0 Randolph 18 0 Ware 18 3 Bryan 17 1 Calhoun 17 1 Decatur 17 0 Dawson 16 0 Pierce 16 0 Whitfield 16 1 Baldwin 15 1 Coffee 15 0 Dooly 15 1 Jackson 15 0 Laurens 15 0 Miller 14 0 Liberty 13 0 Peach 13 1 Upson 13 0 Butts 12 0 Effingham 12 1 Greene 12 0 Turner 12 0 Meriwether 11 0 Haralson 10 0 Burke 9 0 Camden 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Monroe 9 1 Murray 9 0 Pickens 9 1 Seminole 9 0 Fannin 8 0 Bacon 7 0 Clay 7 0 Harris 7 0 Lamar 7 0 Madison 7 1 Brooks 6 0 Catoosa 6 0 Dodge 6 0 Irwin 6 0 Jones 6 0 Mcduffie 6 1 Pulaski 6 0 Schley 6 0 Stephens 6 0 Washington 6 0 Appling 5 0 Baker 5 1 Bulloch 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Pike 5 0 Toombs 5 1 Warren 5 0 Ben Hill 4 0 Macon 4 0 Talbot 4 0 Telfair 4 0 White 4 0 Banks 3 0 Berrien 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Grady 3 0 Hart 3 0 Jasper 3 0 Jefferson 3 0 Johnson 3 0 Rabun 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Walker 3 0 Wilkes 3 0 Candler 2 0 Charlton 2 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Clinch 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jenkins 2 0 Marion 2 0 Mcintosh 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Putnam 2 0 Screven 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Webster 2 0 Wilkinson 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Cook 1 0 Crawford 1 0 Dade 1 1 Elbert 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Quitman 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Towns 1 0 Union 1 0 Wayne 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Unknown 283 5

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



27,832 across the state; 6,742 positive tests (24%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 6298 25348 Georgia Public Health Lab 444 2484

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



1,296 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



219 across the state

- Advertisement -

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

