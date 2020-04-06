AAA: COVID-19 continues to impact Georgia gas prices

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s gas prices continue to decline.

According to a news release sent Monday, April 6 by The Auto Club Group, the state average of $1.77 per gallon is eight cents less than a week ago, 46 cents less than last month and 84 cents less than this time a year ago.

“AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude combines with the realities of people staying home and less demand for gas,” AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said.

AAA says the average price of gas in the Warner Robins metro market ($1.69) is among the cheapest in the state.

The average price in the Hinesville-Fort Stewart area ($1.99) is the highest.

More than 30 states have averages under $2 per gallon as pump prices continue to decline because of the decrease in oil prices “in response to the increasing public health, financial and economic impact of COVID-19.”

“In its weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released new data that showed gas demand decreased significantly last week — from 8.8 million barrels to 6.7 million barrels,” the release said. “According to EIA’s historical gas demand data, demand has not been this low since 1993. As more Americans practice social distancing, gas demand is likely to continue decreasing and push pump prices cheaper.”

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com.