Blue Bird temporarily suspending ‘most’ operations in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Blue Bird Corporation is suspending most of its operations in Fort Valley for two weeks.

The bus manufacturing company’s president and Chief Executive Officer Phil Horlock sent a letter to employees Sunday, dated April 5, that said the decision was made in light of updated projections by public health officials regarding the spread of COVID-19 in Middle Georgia and continued supply-chain disruptions.

The letter said the company expects to resume normal operations on Monday, April 20.

“During this time, some critical work (Distribution, Maintenance, limited work offs, etc.) in Fort Valley will continue as needed,” the letter said. “Department or function leaders will communicate details regarding this decision to their respective team members.”

The letter said the entire Fort Valley facility was disinfected last week and that the company will continue this practice “to ensure that our facilities, including our Ohio parts distribution center, are protected against the Coronavirus to the maximum extent possible.”

The letter said the company’s Ohio parts distribution facility will continue to operate but only to the “extent necessary to support essential customer needs” and that “most employees at other locations will work remotely.”

“Although we are not aware of any employee with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, we believe that these actions are necessary,” the letter said.

“We have also implemented other safety-related initiatives, including temperature checks of employees entering our facilities,” the letter said. “In addition, we remain in close contact with the public health department and other local officials to ensure we are fully apprised of the impact on our community of the Coronavirus.”

We have reached out to Blue Bird and are waiting to hear back.