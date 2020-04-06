Butts County Sheriff’s Investigators looking for murder suspect and missing woman

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Butts County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for a murder suspect.

According to a post on the Butts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 20 year old Cody Matthews is wanted for murder and aggravated assault. The post says he’s considered armed and dangerous.

- Advertisement -

The post goes on to say that he may be with 21 year old Autumn Finlay. Finlay is in extreme danger and is possibly being held against her will.

A reward is being offered for information about his whereabouts. If you see Matthews, call 911 immediately.