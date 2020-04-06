Butts County Sheriff’s Investigators looking for murder suspect and missing woman

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
Photo of Cody Matthews, Courtesy: Butts County Sheriff's Office Facebook

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Butts County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for a murder suspect.

According to a post on the Butts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 20 year old Cody Matthews is wanted for murder and aggravated assault. The post says he’s considered armed and dangerous.

- Advertisement -

The post goes on to say that he may be with 21 year old Autumn Finlay. Finlay is in extreme danger and is possibly being held against her will.

Photo of Autumn Finlay, Courtesy: Butts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

A reward is being offered for information about his whereabouts. If you see Matthews, call 911 immediately.

 

You Might Also Like