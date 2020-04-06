CGTC waives application fee, placement tests for Summer and Fall 2020

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Application procedures for Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) are now more flexible and affordable.

CGTC President, Dr. Ivan H. Allen, approved the waiver of its application fee and placement tests for Summer and Fall 2020 semesters.

Students need only a high school transcript with a GPA to apply. No ACCUPLACER, ACT, or SAT are required for the two semesters.

Many of the College’s signature programs including Commercial Truck Driving, Nursing, Radiologic Technology, Business Management and others, are industries on the front line of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

All CGTC programs are still open for enrollment and at $100 per credit hour, each offers valuable skills and training for any economy.

Apply today at www.centralgatech.edu