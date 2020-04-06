Dacula’s Riley Adcock to walk-on at Mercer University

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dacula senior center, Riley Adcock, originally committed to Berry College. But things have changed. Now, he’s going to Mercer as a preferred walk-on.

Riley was a three-year starter at Dacula High School. In 2018, he was named First Team All-State by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.

In 2019, he was named First Team All-State by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, and First Team All-State again by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association. Riley helped lead the team to back-to-back Final Four appearances. He was also named First Team All-Gwinnett County.

In 40 career starts, he posted 180 pancake blocks and had a blocking average of 94 percent.

Here’s Riley on why he chose to go with Mercer.

RILEY ADCOCK:

“Coach Foster and the coaching staff here at Mercer, they were the first team to ever, like, recruit me and get to know me, so I really loved the coaching staff. Watching some of them play.”

“Watching them play at Lenoir-Rhyne and stuff. Watching the offense. I loved the run-heavy offense. We’re going to run the ball down your throat kind of attitude. I just want to come in and I want to compete.”

Riley will have to earn his spot. However, he says it’s no problem at all.

“I’ve worked for everything. Even throughout my recruiting process, I’ve been labeled as either too short. I’m not big enough, but that’s one thing that they kept in touch with me about, that they believed in my talent. My work ethic. And I believe nothing’s given, so I’m going to have to go in there and just earn it.”