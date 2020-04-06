LITHIA SPRINGS, Georgia (AP) – Police in Douglasville say three people died in an apparent double murder-suicide.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports officers discovered their bodies while responding to a call about gunfire Friday inside an apartment building.

Investigators say they are 26-year-old Marshaun Russell, 29-year-old Asia Lawrence, and 24-year-old Taj Luster.

Police say detectives are trying to determine what led to the violence. They aren’t saying yet which of the three did the shooting.